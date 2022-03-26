Strs Ohio Grows Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKY stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

