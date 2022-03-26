Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of BYD opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

