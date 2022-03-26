Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target Cut to €11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Südzucker stock opened at 5.97 on Thursday. Südzucker has a 52-week low of 5.97 and a 52-week high of 5.97.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

