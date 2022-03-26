Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.55

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $11.70. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 53,698 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Summer Infant ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

