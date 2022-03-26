Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 238.3% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Suncorp Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

