Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
SUNL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.48.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
