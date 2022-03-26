Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.