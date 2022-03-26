Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $2.57. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 3,597,312 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $251,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

