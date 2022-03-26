SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $278.90 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003912 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

