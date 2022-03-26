SVB Leerink Trims Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Target Price to $7.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

