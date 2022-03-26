SVB Leerink Weighs in on AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

