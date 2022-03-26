SWS Partners Buys 1,614 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Lennox International stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.23. 295,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average of $296.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

