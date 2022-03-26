Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.