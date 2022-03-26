SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

NYSE SNX opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

