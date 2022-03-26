TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

