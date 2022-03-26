Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.79.
About Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.