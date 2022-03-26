Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Technip Energies stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

