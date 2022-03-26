Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Teladoc Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of TDOC traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.71. 2,444,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

