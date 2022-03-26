TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.

TSE:TGO opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. TeraGo has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

TeraGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

