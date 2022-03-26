TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.

TSE:TGO opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. TeraGo has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

