Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.39. Terumo has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

