Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.62 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.