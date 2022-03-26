Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $184.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.