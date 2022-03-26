TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

