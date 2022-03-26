TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
Shares of TFFP stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
