TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.