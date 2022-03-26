Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 647.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

THLEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($109.89) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Thales alerts:

OTCMKTS THLEF remained flat at $$134.00 during midday trading on Friday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.