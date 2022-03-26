The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

