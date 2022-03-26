The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $188.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.