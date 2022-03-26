The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

