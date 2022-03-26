The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€208.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.93 ($242.78).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €215.30 ($236.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.59. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.