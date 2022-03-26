The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 538,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.