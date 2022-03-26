The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

