The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 87,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,084. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,292 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

