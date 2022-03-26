The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

