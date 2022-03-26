The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 4.3% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). 75,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 109,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.56 ($0.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.71. The stock has a market cap of £18.85 million and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

Get The Ince Group alerts:

The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ince Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ince Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.