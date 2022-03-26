The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 4.3% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). 75,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 109,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.56 ($0.36).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.71. The stock has a market cap of £18.85 million and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.
The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)
