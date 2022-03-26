The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

