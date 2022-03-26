The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 5,057,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $134,147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

