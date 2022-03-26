The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.85 on May 3rd

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.65. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 185.15 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

