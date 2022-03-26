The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.85 on May 3rd

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.65. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 185.15 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

