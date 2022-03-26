The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.