The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
RSTGF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.