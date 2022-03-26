The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

