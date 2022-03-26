Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.19 Average PT from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,252. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.