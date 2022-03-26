THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 497.73% from the company’s previous close.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on THG from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 217 ($2.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.15).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.69. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

