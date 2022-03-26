Thilo Schroeder Purchases 53,118 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 53,118 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $1,259,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder purchased 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 145,151 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

