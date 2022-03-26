Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$632,847.73 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198.07.
TSE TRI traded down C$0.92 on Friday, reaching C$132.03. 290,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,506. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$109.47 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$142.57. The company has a market cap of C$64.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
