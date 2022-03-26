Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$632,847.73 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198.07.

TSE TRI traded down C$0.92 on Friday, reaching C$132.03. 290,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,506. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$109.47 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$142.57. The company has a market cap of C$64.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.86.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.