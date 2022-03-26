Tigress Financial Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $29.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.85.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.