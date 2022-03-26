Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.19

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $28.34. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 3,567 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

