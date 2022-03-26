Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 474,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $622.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
