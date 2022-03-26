Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 474,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $622.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

