Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of TITN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,347. The firm has a market cap of $622.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

