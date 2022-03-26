Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
TITN stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. 474,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
