Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TITN stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. 474,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

