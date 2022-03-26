Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 85,298 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

