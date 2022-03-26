Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 85,298 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
