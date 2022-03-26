Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, an increase of 565.5% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

